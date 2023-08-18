VINALHAVEN- On Wednesday we told you the Maine State Ferry Service vessel that runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven ran aground.
It happened as the Captain Richard G. Spear was pulling away from Vinalhaven shortly after 10:30 am.
Sixty- five passengers and five crew members were on board.
No one was injured.
Today Maine DOT says an initial inspection of the vessel confirms the hull was not significantly damaged.
The starboard rudder is bent, the port rudder is missing and both propellers are damaged.
The Maine State Ferry Service does not have an estimate of repair costs or a timeline for the boat to return to service.
Two other ferries will operate between Rockland and Vinalhaven until it does.