STATEWIDE -- If the recent heat hasn't been enough of an excuse to get yourself a cold sweet treat you can now do it for a good cause.
On Thursday, Dairy Queens everywhere will be holding their annual 'Miracle Treat Day'.
For every blizzard treat bought, Dairy Queen will donate a dollar to a local children's hospital through the Children's Miracle Network.
Broadway Dairy Queen general manager Bre Whipple says, "It feels really good and it's very good, also, knowing that it gets donated locally so it stays with all of our hospitals around here too for the children's miracle network."
Head to Dairyqueen.com to find a participating location near you.