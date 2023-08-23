HOLDEN -- A young volunteer put together a mini golf tournament in an effort to raise funds for the Brewer Community School.
The tournament was held at the Traditions Golf Club in Holden and was organized by 10-year-old Dorian Pillsbury, also known as D-Max.
Pillsbury was raising funds for the snack program at the Brewer Community School with his D-Max's Mini Golf Fundraiser. The program provides snacks to students who can't afford them or simply forgot their snacks at home.
"I've been giving the kids at the Brewer Community School snacks for four years," said Pillsbury. "I've topped off the snack program for four years straight and I just wanted to keep it going. I do something really fun every year and I just wanted to give them snacks for the school year."
Pillsbury is also the 2023 Heart of Maine United Way of Eastern Maine Volunteer of the Year recipient and says he loves giving back to the kids in his community.
"What I love most about doing volunteer work is seeing the smile on kids faces...I love being recognized for things I love doing for the community," said Pillsbury.
The tournament went from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday with lots of families coming out to play and support the fundraiser.
He has already raised $1,000 dollars for the snack program this year and hopes to raise even more.