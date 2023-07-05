MACHIAS -- The Daughters of the American Revolution have opened a historic building to offer a glimpse of what life was like back in the 1700s.
The Hannah Weston chapter of the D.A.R. opened the Burnham Tavern Museum to the public Wednesday.
The tavern is most notable for its role as a makeshift hospital for British soldiers after the Battle of Machias, also known as the Battle of the Margaretta.
The D.A.R. Is currently looking for anyone that may be interested in volunteering as a docenter, or tour guide, for the historic landmark.
D.A.R. member, Celeste Sherman says, "We have our members volunteer as docents through the summer and we're really having trouble finding enough members as we get older to do the docenting, so it's hard to keep it open and we are looking to have volunteers help us with that ."
Inquires about the tavern and volunteering can be made through the Burnham Tavern Museum's website.