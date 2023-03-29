BANGOR -- Crosspoint Baptist Church is suing Pender Makin, Maine's Commissioner of the Department of Education, Jefferson Ashby, Edward David, Julie Ann O'Brien, Mark Walker, and Thomas Douglas in their official capacities as commissioners of the Maine Human Rights Commission for excluding private religious schools from participating in its tuition reimbursement program after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a ban on public funding for religious schools last June.
"The state passed a new law that puts restrictions in the program that effectively prohibit religious schools like Bangor Christian from teaching from their religious perspective," said Lea Patterson, attorney for the church.
In October of 2021, Maine Legislature passed the Act to Improve Consistency in Terminology and Within the Maine Human Rights Act, which exempts religious schools from observing the Maine Human Rights act if it violates religious beliefs regarding religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.
The law was put into effect prior to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in June on the same matter, with Chief Justice John Roberts calling it unconstitutional and denies the right to freely exercise religion.
In a statement from the Maine Human Rights Commission attorney Barbara Archer Hirsch, she says the organization is "fulfilling its purpose of ensuring the basic human right to life with dignity by preventing discrimination based on the basis of protected class status."
Patterson says she wants the state to allow private religious schools to receive funding just like public schools.
"At the end of the day, it is crucial that religious organizations be able to be treated fairly and participate equally in programs that are generally available like this," said Patterson.
We reached out to the Maine Department of Education for a comment, but did not hear back.