BANGOR -- The Cross Insurance Center kicked off their 10th anniversary celebrations on Sunday with an open house.
The Cross Center has served the community as a venue for a wide variety of events and shows over the past decade.
The center's goal for the open house was to foster a sense of community pride with fun for all ages. The event included bounce houses, face painting, yard games and more.
"It's a beacon for the city of Bangor, the fact that we have Paul Bunyan right out front welcoming everyone is wonderful," said Chair of the Cross Insurance Center Advisory Board, Julia Munsey. "It's a year long celebration we've got some great announcements coming up and I know that everybody is excited to get back together and do events and to have events so I think this is going to be a stellar year for the Cross Insurance Center."
Celebrations will continue on Monday with an exclusive charity golf tournament at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course, but it does not stop there.
Organizers say to keep an eye out for all their upcoming events as they continue to share this milestone with the community throughout the entire 2023 to 2024 season.