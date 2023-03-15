Holday the court dog

Joseph Cyr/Bangor Daily News via AP

AUGUSTA- Dogs could be going to court if a bill being introduced to the legislature is passed.

Senate President Troy Jackson has introduced a measure that would allow a trained courthouse dog access to courts, law enforcement agencies,  district attorney office's and a number of other places.

"This legislation is intended to offer some comfort and solace to individuals, especially children, dealing with the criminal justice system in the aftermath of a traumatic event,"said Jackson.

The legislation was inspired by Holiday, the yellow Labrador who lives and trains with District Attorney Todd Collins in Presque Isle.

Holiday must receive more than 200 hours of training before she can officially be licensed as a courthouse dog and is currently participating in a training program.

D.A. Collins is hoping Aroostook County will become the first district in Maine to use a courthouse dog to comfort children and victims of violent crimes.

Tags

News Director

Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine,  joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and  continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers."

Recommended for you