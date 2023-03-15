AUGUSTA- Dogs could be going to court if a bill being introduced to the legislature is passed.
Senate President Troy Jackson has introduced a measure that would allow a trained courthouse dog access to courts, law enforcement agencies, district attorney office's and a number of other places.
"This legislation is intended to offer some comfort and solace to individuals, especially children, dealing with the criminal justice system in the aftermath of a traumatic event,"said Jackson.
The legislation was inspired by Holiday, the yellow Labrador who lives and trains with District Attorney Todd Collins in Presque Isle.
Holiday must receive more than 200 hours of training before she can officially be licensed as a courthouse dog and is currently participating in a training program.
D.A. Collins is hoping Aroostook County will become the first district in Maine to use a courthouse dog to comfort children and victims of violent crimes.