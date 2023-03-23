Maine State of the Judiciary

AUGUSTA- Maine's Chief Justice says the state’s backlog of court cases remains 60 to 65 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill told lawmakers Thursday that the primary cause stems from the inability to hold jury trials early in the pandemic.

She said other causes include a big increase in felony crimes, the opioid epidemic and mental health disorders.

Stanfill used her state of the judiciary address to a joint session of the Maine Legislature to promote the governor’s budget proposal.

It includes four new judges as well as more clerks and marshals.

She also wants a pay raise for judges.

