AUGUSTA- Maine's Chief Justice says the state’s backlog of court cases remains 60 to 65 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill told lawmakers Thursday that the primary cause stems from the inability to hold jury trials early in the pandemic.
She said other causes include a big increase in felony crimes, the opioid epidemic and mental health disorders.
Stanfill used her state of the judiciary address to a joint session of the Maine Legislature to promote the governor’s budget proposal.
It includes four new judges as well as more clerks and marshals.
She also wants a pay raise for judges.