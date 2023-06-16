BAR HARBOR -- A Bar Harbor couple is helping visitors from near and far experience the vast trails of Acadia through the use of e-bikes.
"If you can ride a bike you can ride an e-bike.” said Acadia Ebike Adventure owner, Thomas Brown.
Robin Williams and Thomas Brown originally moved to Maine six years ago and said they have no plans of leaving after experiencing the endless adventures found in places like Acadia national Park.
"We had always loved riding e-bikes. It was the best way that we were able to explore the carriage roads and the parks when we moved here,” said Robin Williams, owner of Acadia Ebike Adventure.
Now the couple has opened their very own e-bike rental company, Acadia Ebike Adventure to provide better trail access even when traveling on steep slopes.
"Gives people the opportunity to see some areas of the park that they probably wouldn't before without the e-bike and the assistance,” said Brown.
We spoke with a couple that traveled all the way from west palm beach to explore Acadia. Riders say the e-bike was a perfect option.
"It's nice to have the e-bike feature. I think it's pretty steep so it's more of a comfortable thing,” said ebike rider Jordan Wyatt.
Anyone interested in booking a reservation can log on here.