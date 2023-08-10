ORLAND -- It was like a scene out of a movie for Roberto Ortiz and his wife Becky.

The Orland couple was cooling off their car on one of the hot days last week, preparing for a trip into Bangor. They went out to start their Subaru to get the A/C going before they headed out.

After heading inside for a few minutes, they came back and saw something interesting leaving the driver's side vent.

Roberto tells us that they have seen snake skins in the past around his property but this is the first time he saw a snake in the car.

After heading to the end of the driveway, the couple noticed snake number two sleeping in the console.

Roberto grabbed each of the snakes and let them go outside the car.

However, as the couple approached Brewer, snake number 3 comes slithering out of a different vent in the car, prompting Becky to pull over so Roberto could let the third unwelcome guest go.

They were told that the snakes were in the garter family.