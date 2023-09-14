BANGOR -- As the cost of living continues to rise, so do the burdens and challenges it creates for working-class Mainers. 

"The cost of living has been going up dramatically over the last year, year and a half," said Financial Advisor for Edward Jones, John Byrne.

Expenses like electricity, gas and groceries are all on the rise and financial advisor John Byrne says there are several factors causing the price increases. 

"A lot of it remains kind of lingering affects from the pandemic, the supply chain issues that were impacting what were available for stores to sell, as well as all of us continuing to spend throughout the pandemic and the continued steady demand," said Byrne. 

Inflation and ongoing impacts from the pandemic are just some of the factors. He also says that the geographic spread of Maine with a relatively small population base makes it an expensive state. 

"Every place is getting more expensive and everybody is trying to figure it out," said Byrne. "It's causing people to have to make choices in some cases do I want the ribeye or do I want the cheaper cut of steak do I want the store brand or name brand." 

Mainers say they have certainly noticed the increase in prices on the shelves.

"I definitely have...mostly the meats, vegetables, eggs are back to normal I think almost but mostly yeah a lot of dairy and the meats," said one local. 

"I'm looking forward to the holidays and I'm thinking its gonna get a little pricy because I have a lot of people at my house especially at thanksgiving...It'll be a lot pricier I think this year and probably the same with Christmas dinner and those things," said another Mainer. 

According to Byrne there are some small adjustments that can be made to alleviate some of the stress that comes with the rising costs. He says he often recommends his clients focus on the factors that are often within their control such as daily spending. 

"It's going to fluctuate up and down and we just need to look for the opportunities to save money where we can, not get distracted from our long term plans and help each other out where we can," said Byrne. 

