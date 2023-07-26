BANGOR -- The Deputy Superintendent of two correctional facilities is facing charges in connection with what authorities describe as a long standing kickback scheme .
Gerald Merrill was charged with theft and bribery in official and political matters on July 24.
Merrill is currently the Deputy Superintendent of the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston and the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport.
Detectives with the Maine Attorney General's Office say Merrill allegedly engaged in a scheme using state funds to purchase products from certain vendors in exchange for illegal kickback payments.
An investigation was launched after the Maine State Auditor's office noticed an irregular volume of funds being spent on purchase cards under Merrill's control.
On July 25 Attorney General Detectives and members of the State Police searched the Mountain View Correctional Facility and Merrill's home.
They took Merrill into custody and he was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.
Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty said " I am deeply disturbed by these allegations and fully support the actions of the Attorney General's Office. The Maine Department of Corrections expects its employees, like all State employees, to adhere to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct and failure to do so is unacceptable."
Merrill made his initial court appearance in Bangor this afternoon.
His bail was set at $5,000 cash.