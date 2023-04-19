BELFAST -- As of Tuesday evening, Romel Corpuz is the newest officer to join the Belfast Police. 

After immigrating from the Philippines just over a year ago, Corpuz and his family first settled in Bangor then relocated to Belfast where they were spotted by Belfast police chief Bobbie Cormier and the rest is history. 

"I see Romel as one of those police officers that when he walks down town he's just going to make everyone smile" says Cormier.  

According to Cormier, Corpuz is the first of three new recruits expected to join Belfast Police with the other two still at the academy.

Cormier has been steadily pushing to boost the department's ranks since taking the helm last may.

When asked why he decided to join law enforcement, Corpuz says he sees the work as an extension of his faith.  

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

