CORINTH -- Corinth residents approved a six-month development moratorium on March 21.
The temporary hold prevents further establishment of commercial solar farms in the town, but will not affect the three solar developments that have already been approved.
Town Manager Stephen Fields says that some community members have shared concerns about the effect additional solar farms could have on the environment, the overall look of the town, and the property value of nearby buildings.
"The concern is obviously the amount of acres they're going to take up and the size of the field that the megawatts are going to be producing on those solar fields, as well. So, we're looking at a variety of different aspects to develop policies and procedures in place for those coming into the town to abide by," said Fields.
However, not all town residents feel that solar farms are a drawback to the community.
"It would probably bring some more jobs around, wouldn't it? And maybe save us a little money on our light bill. I think it'd be good for -- I mean, I think it's good for the towns, but you know," said Corinth resident Scott Oullette.
Fields says the moratorium will give the town time to plan for the future and determine what is best for everyone involved.
"Something that goes along with this process is that times change, and we kind of have to look towards the future to kind of figure out exactly how we want to position the town for protection for our community and also for our citizens -- to the best of our ability," said Fields.