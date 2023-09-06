STATEWIDE -- A national study by casino.org was conducted to find out about so-called nerd culture across the country.
We looked into Maine's results, and what emerged instead was a message of inclusivity.
Maine is multifaceted, and in a recent study by London based casino.org, Maine fell into the largest category from the study, internet geeks.
"The two top platforms that they use where Reddit and Twitch. Maine fell into the internet nerds," said casino.org Digital PR Specialist, and the author of the article about the study Riley Clark. "These are the people that are falling down the Reddit rabbit holes, these are the people that are finding the corners of the corners of the internet."
Maine's favorite "fandoms" was tied with Lord of the Rings, and Minecraft.
But according to Clark, something a bit unexpected came from the study.
"They didn't identify as nerd, dork, geek, any of those terms. You're not a nerd then what?", said Clark. "A majority of people from Maine identified as cool." 75% to be exact.
"Maine is cool because of the beautiful coastline," said Baltimore, Maryland resident Christian Griffin who's been visiting Maine since he was a child.
"They're pet lovers, and everyone cares," said Bangor resident Dawn W..
"I'm an artistic director of a theater so there's great culture, and there's great opportunity for that here," said Bangor resident Jonathan Berry.
"We have beautiful outdoors, we have the longest coastlines of any state," said Penobscot Democrat Senator Joe Baldacci.
Maine is much more than just a pretty view. There is something however that doesn't matter who you are, what you look like, and what you dress like...comic books.
"I think the quote-unquote "Nerd Culture" is alive and well in Maine," said Galactic Comics and Collectibles Owner Paul Eaton. "Looking at the growing numbers of people going to shows, our growing clientele, and customer base, I think it's a growing community."
Whether you read comic books or Sports Illustrated, what's important to remember, is to always be yourself.
"I think that's really the essence of being an independent person," said Senator Baldacci.
"Be comfortable with who you are, enjoy what it is, and find friends and people that are involved in the same thing," said Eaton.