Construction for 72 unit housing complex underway in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH -- Construction is underway for a 72 unit housing building on High Street in Ellsworth.
Once completed, the building will be a combination of a hotel and multi-family housing.
Stone Park Properties based out of Ellsworth, is building the housing complex which will have short-term lease options for people who plan to stay during the busy months between May and October.
It will also accommodate long-term lease options for those who are looking to find a home in Ellsworth.
The land was officially purchased four years ago.
Owner of Stone Park Properties John Bates, says there will be a variety of lease options.
"The specifics of the demand will cater to whatever it is," said Bates. "It could be monthly, it could be May to October, or it could be weekly. We'll have that lease structure price adjusted accordingly."
According to Bates, there is still one year left of construction before doors officially open.