ELLSWORTH- This has been a tough winter for a lot of folks.
Soaring prices have made it tough for them to keep their homes warm.
Downeast Community Partners has the "Thaw Fund" to help people in Hancock and Washington counties who are in crisis .
The money in the fund is entirely donated and keeping money in it this winter has become more of a challenge.
Development Director Sharon Catus said demand is up.
She says last year it was up 200 percent over the year before and they are on track to see it rise another 200 percent over last years figures.
"94% of the people who are calling for aid are seniors and they are living on fixed incomes and so how do you make that income stretch if everything has risen in cost? so that's what we are seeing so much of," said Catus.
To help keep money in the fund, they are having a benefit concert and auction at the Grand Theater in Ellsworth on February 25.
The silent auction items include everything from oil changes, hand woven blankets, and gift certificates to gift baskets, and lobster boat tour rides.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will auction off a Yodel woodstove.
All proceeds go directly to the Thaw Fund.
If you can't make the concert you can donate online at downeastcommunitypartners.org