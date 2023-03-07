BUCKSPORT -- Concerned citizens of Bucksport gathered for a meeting inside the Brown Hall Community Center this evening to discuss the possible future ramifications of the old mill landfill being restored.
Participants were able to hear from citizens who've been affected by the Juniper Ridge landfill for more than two decades, including a spokesperson from Penobscot Nations.
The forum began with a 14 minute film by sunlight media collection that showcased the Juniper Ridge landfill in Penobscot County, a site of controversy in recent years.
The panel shared their experiences dealing with the affects of the Juniper Ridge land fill, warning the site of the old mill landfill already poses an environmental threat now, even though it isn't currently being used.
The former Natural Resources Director for the Penobscot Nation, John Banks, called upon Bucksport to take action to protect the natural resources that the Penobscot Tribe has relied on for millennia.
"That's because our culture, traditions and history are inextricably tied to the Penobscot river watershed. Threats to the ecological integrity of the watershed are view by many tribal citizens as the continuation of the genocidal actions of the state of Maine government toward our indigenous populations" ... "Please reject the proposed Bucksport landfill."
Earlier in the evening, Don White, a concerned Bucksport resident and speaker at the forum, spoke to the scale of the issues of landfills in the state and how the issue goes far beyond Bucksport.
"This is a big issue. Yes this is a Bucksport issue, but it's a statewide issue. It's a universal issue. We've got to stop putting trash in the ground and calling it good. It has ramifications for generations."
Overall, the public forum agreed with the rejection of the proposed landfill, with many praising the organizers and guests for their efforts to spread awareness.
As of right now, the Bucksport town council has not slated the proposal for discussion or vote.