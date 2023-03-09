SOUTHWEST HARBOR -- Maine communities are mourning the loss of a beloved public official.
"From the police department to the fire department to the ambulance -- I've spoken with all of them. They're pretty upset. It was a shock," said Southwest Harbor Police Department Lieutenant Michael Miller.
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office notified the public Wednesday of the passing of Penobscot County Jail Administrator Captain Nick Hardwick.
Some of those who knew him best say that Hardwick impacted both the Southwest Harbor and greater Bangor communities throughout his career and personal life.
"The way I feel, I feel a big loss. And, a person like Nick is hard to replace, he's done tremendous work for us," said Miller.
In a statement from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Troy Morton and Chief Deputy John Knappe looked back on Hardwick's life of service.
In part, the statement read: "...Capt. Hardwick's infectious laugh and caring personality had a tremendous impact on those he worked with, the inmate population, and the citizens he encountered... While Nick's commitment to his service was important, nothing compared to the love he shared for his family."
Above all, Hardwick's friends say that he spread joy to those around him, including his loving family.
"He was definitely a family man. Loved his wife and his children. As a matter of fact, they were on vacation when he passed -- with the family. It's really a sad thing," said Miller.
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office asks that everyone be respectful of the family's privacy during this time.