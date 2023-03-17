PUBLIC DRIVERS

BANGOR -- The City of Bangor partnered with Food and Medicine's "Transportation for All” unit to show gratitude to the driving force behind the city in light of Transit Driver's Appreciation Day.

The annual event celebrates the vital service that public transportation providers offer to members of the community.

Food and Medicine is a local organization that aims to empower the local workforce.

 The group collaborated with local businesses to offer free lunches to drivers Friday at the newly developed Bangor Transit Center.

Community leaders thanked public drivers for their service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, stepping up despite continued staffing shortages in an effort to help those in need of transportation.

Community Connector drivers are invited to Chimera Coffee from March 20th - 24th to grab a free coffee during the upcoming work week.

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

