BANGOR -- The City of Bangor partnered with Food and Medicine's "Transportation for All” unit to show gratitude to the driving force behind the city in light of Transit Driver's Appreciation Day.
The annual event celebrates the vital service that public transportation providers offer to members of the community.
Food and Medicine is a local organization that aims to empower the local workforce.
The group collaborated with local businesses to offer free lunches to drivers Friday at the newly developed Bangor Transit Center.
Community leaders thanked public drivers for their service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, stepping up despite continued staffing shortages in an effort to help those in need of transportation.
Community Connector drivers are invited to Chimera Coffee from March 20th - 24th to grab a free coffee during the upcoming work week.