BANGOR -- Community Connector transit will soon offer Saturday trips once again.. After almost one year of suspension.
"I really didn't think it would take us nearly a year to get back to Saturday service,” said Laurie Linscott, bus superintendent.
The Community Connector serves residents in Bangor, Brewer, Hampden, Veazie, Old Town and the University of Maine Orono.
On June 18, 2022 leaders announced the end of Saturday rides.
Linscott said the company experienced a storage of drivers and would later offer in house entry level CDL training.
"They all had to do a pre-employment drug test and DOT physical, so there were some prerequisites to get into the class,” according to Linscott.
Kyle Thibodeau is a recent graduate of the in-house drivers courses offered.
Thibodeau said he heard about the unique opportunity through fresh start sober living, an organization that operates sober living homes.
The recovery program connected participants in partnership with the city of bangor to sign up for the potential job opening.
"I feel like I need to give back. I'm three years into recovery and they talk about giving back, doing service work and I like helping people. Feels great. Feels like I'm actually becoming accomplished and starting a career.” said Thibodeau, a driver for Community Connector.
Community Connector plans to offer free rides all day June 3 in celebration of Saturday service's return.
Riders are already anticipating having more accessibility through local transit service.
"It's really going to be helpful to get from point a to point b. Without a car it's hard [to travel] in Maine,” said Austin Simmons, a student attending the University of Maine Orono.
Thibodeau shares a quick message for those in recovery working to re-enter the work field or are just in search of a fresh start...
"Keep trying. Ask for help, don't be afraid. A lot of people that's where they fall short, they just don't want to ask "how did you do that?.." or "what do i do?” said Thibodeau.