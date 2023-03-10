Community comes to discuss how to improve Bangor's outdoor recreation

BANGOR -- Community members were invited to participate in a public community workshop for the past two days to discuss how to revitalize Bangor through outdoor recreation.

This comes after the city was selected last spring to receive financial assistance through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program.

State, federal and local organizations came together at Husson University's Alfond hall to develop an action plan on how to improve, connect and promote outdoor recreation in Bangor.

Senior planner Amanda Poncy, who was hired by the city to help facilitate the workshop, says she's happy to be working with the Bangor community.

"This is an amazing community. We've been able to see all the amazing assets that exist around here. Bangor is in a unique position to leverage all these assets for economic revitalization and quality of life and is really trying to attract more people to come and live and work in Bangor in the coming years," said Poncy.

Poncy and Lauryn Coombs, senior policy analyst for the EPA Office of Community Revitalization, say participants thought of unique ideas including trail connections, more signage and a boat launch area.

