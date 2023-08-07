ELLSWORTH -- Serving the Ellsworth and surrounding communities for six years, the Community Closet will be closing its doors for good.
"We all got to the point where we're exhausted, we can't keep up with everything that needs to be done and honestly if we can't do it well, I just don't feel like we should be doing it," said Jacqueline Wycott, Director of the Community Closet.
A team of 16 full-time volunteers includes some of Wycoff's family. Perhaps that's why shoppers say the store has a homey feel to it.
"Jackie's really nice. Her brother is always here. Her mom, we all call her Nana. It was her birthday a few weeks ago and everybody was like 'Hi, Nana! Hi, Nana. Happy birthday!' It's kind of a family," said Rita Grindle, a long-time Community Closet shopper.
"The people that come here aren't customers, they're family, and we've grown attached to everybody. We've watched them grow up. It's really sad, it's heartbreaking because these people rely on us and love us as much as we love them," said Wycott.
Charli Smith has been coming to the Community Closet with her family her whole life. For her, she says the store harbors happy memories.
"Very sad because I've been here since a baby and this place is very special to me. 1000% special to me," said Smith.
Wycoff says she expects the Community Closet to be officially closed starting Aug. 18, but will reopen before Christmas to continue helping kids across Hancock and Washington Counties have a Christmas.
"We're just the middlemen. You guys have really been the ones to do such amazing work to make sure no one's going without food or hygiene items or clothing. You guys have really been there for us and i'm so grateful to this community. It's an amazing community and i will forever hold that in my heart," said Wycott.