SURRY -- The Gatherings community center in Sully held their first ever AcadiaCon, in which community members got together to play a wide variety of board games. It was also part of the centers mission to raise funds for improvements to their parking lot.
"Well we have a regular board game meet up every Sunday night here and a few of us thought it would be fun to do something a bit bigger," said Alice Slater, a volunteer board member at the center.
Board game conventions are happening all across the country, and organizers say they are growing in popularity as the games become more modern.
"Things have changed a lot since monopoly and scrabble games got really awesome in the last few decades," said Slater.
"We brought like 40 or 50 games from our library... I think quite a few people brought some too from their personal libraries and what not because there's at least 100 to 200 games here," said Jonah Masse from Ellsworth Gaming Guild.
Lots of community members and families showed up throughout the weekend to play the wide variety of games offered.
"It seemed like a fun thing to do a perfect day to be playing games and we've always wanted to come to the gatherings it seemed like a great community space and we like board games," said Barbara Beyer, who was at the convention on Sunday with her family.
They were also collecting donations which will be going towards their parking lot project.
"We have a serious problem outside with parking, we only have about nine parking spots and as the community center has grown in popularity there's really not enough space for everyone to park safely," said Slater.
Their goal is to raise 32 thousand dollars for the project and they plan to have more fundraising events in the near future, including a yard sale event with many other non profits in the area scheduled for next weekend. and hope to bring this convention back as well.