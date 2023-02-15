OLD TOWN -- A commonly prescribed medication is being found on Maine's illicit drug market, not for what it does by itself, but rather how it interacts with other substances.
On February 8th, Old Town Police executed a search warrant at 6th South Spring Street.
Officers found 14 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of methamphetamine, and something very unique to old town police... More than twelve hundred Gabapentin pills
"In such high quantity, this is new for us. For us to recover that many capsules of Gabapentin, for this department, that's new to us," says Patrol Sergeant Ryan Bailey.
According to Bailey, Gabapentin has been increasing in popularity among recreational drug users... But not because of what it does by itself.
They're using it to boost the drugs they're already using.
Bailey says, "People are using Gabapentin in conjunction with other drugs. It tends to heighten the effects of the drug and it's often used in conjunction with opioids".
According to Bailey, Gabapentin has already been linked to several overdoses because of how much it increases the potency of other drugs.
However, according to Whitney Jandreau, a clinical pharmacist at EMMC Northern Light, the drug is completely safe on its own.
Jandreau says that the drug is non-addictive and is very useful to patients who suffer from severe pain and or seizures.
"Gabapentin, like I said, is pretty safe and well-tolerated. It's very commonly prescribed and when used appropriately, it can provide relief that patients need for certain conditions. But it is really concerning to take an excess of what would be prescribed by a medical provider," says Jandreau.
Bailey says that old town police are uncertain as to where or how such a high quantity of gabapentin could be acquired, but the drug is and will be on their radar in the future.