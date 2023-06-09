AUGUSTA -- Today legislators on the Joint Standing Judiciary Committee voted to advance the governor's controversial bill to extend the time frame for abortion.
The Judiciary Committee held a public hearing where roughly 1,000 Mainers lined up to make their voices heard on the proposed legislation.
Ld 1619, an act to improve Maine's reproductive privacy laws allows a licensed health professional the determination of whether an abortion is necessary beyond viability in cases where a doctor deems these actions will preserve the life or health of the mother.
Opposing committee members have called the bill fluid saying it lacks clear guidelines.
"It's a very broad bill. I don't think there are parameters in there to protect whether you're talking about an unborn child or even a mother having to make that decision,” said representative Jennifer Poirier. “There are no boundaries for doctors. Something of this nature deserves a lot more consideration."
Following a party line committee vote legislators decided to push the amended version of the bill, which also requires a 10 day reporting period to the Department of Health and Human Services after an abortion has been performed.
Poirier says she hopes additional provisions are added as the bill makes its way through the legislature.