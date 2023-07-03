COLUMBIA FALLS -- The crew at the Friendship Trap Company on the side of Highway 1 in Columbia Falls have made what they say is the world's largest lobster trap.
"We just thought it would be neat something for people to stop and take pictures with and just to say we have the worlds largest lobster trap," said Branch Manager Jim Emerson.
He worked on the trap for nearly three days with members of their team and his son Brady.
"I helped a little bit with passing parts but I'm not allowed to use the air tools and I did a little bit of spray painting," said Brady Emerson.
They usually build standard traps, but wanted to try to break records with this one.
"It's 15 foot by 6 foot by 45 inches.....We built a big trap quite a few years ago when my father was still here and me and Bj decided we wanted to build one even bigger and hopefully set the world record," said Emerson.
Everything is custom made and is three times bigger than the size of a standard five foot trap.
"Well all the employees chipped in someway I mean Danni and the girls in the headroom made the heads and me and Bj built it he designed the vents and the box so a lot of employees pitched in helping with it," said Emerson.
They plan to take the trap to the East Port and Machias fourth of July parades and encourage anybody to stop by to check out what they say is history in the making.
