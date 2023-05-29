BANGOR -- The Cole Land Transportation Museum honored veterans from all branches of the military for their service today.
The memorial service included a wreath laying ceremony and a few words from guest speaker Colonel William Dionne of the Maine Army National Guard.
The Bangor High School Band also performed before the ceremony concluded with a recognition of veterans from each military branch based on its hymn.
Cole Transportation museum director Jennifer Munson says it's important to pay respect to all veterans who served our country.
"While we do make sure to say thank you to them on this day, it's really about those we've lost and those who've given the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Munson.
Prior to the ceremony, veterans were able to enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers courtesy of the Courageous Steps Program, a non-profit organization that supports children with autism.