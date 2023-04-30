BANGOR - A local museum paid homage to the legacy of its founder with a special event.
Music filled the air Sunday afternoon as part of the celebration for the Cole land transportation museums' first annual founders day.
The event consisted of a concert from the Bangor Band along side speeches from friends and family of the museum's founder Galen Cole who died back in 2020.
"Galen Cole never quit serving out community and our state and he never quit keeping the promise that the Cole land transportation museum in his and Sue's name today," says Senator Susan Collins.
At the end of the celebration, the museum unveiled a bronze statue that will welcome guests to the museum for generations to come.
The sculptor of the statue, Anthony Alemany says, "I think this is just a wonderful way to have Galen Cole immortalized in bronze and remembered and his legacy to stand and like they said to great people as you come in the door.
The granddaughter of Cole, Kristin Vogell, says she's been overseeing the process of the sculpture ever since it was just a little clay model all the way until it became the completed statue people see today.
"First time I saw it full life, I had to walk out of the room because I thought it was- you know, it felt like he was there" says Vogell.
Vogell says its an incredible feeling to see everyone attend the event to memorialize her grandfather years after his passing.
"It feels really good. You know it really- when he passed away we had a funeral and then the world changed and so being able to do this the way that we he deserved it and in the way that we wanted to, having the band here- the Bangor band here and, you know, it was special. A special day for sure" says Vogell.