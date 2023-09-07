WATERVILLE -- A few years ago, Colby College Assistant Chemistry Professor Greg Drozd was looking at molecules in the atmosphere that absorb light and how they warm up the earth.
Studying brown carbon with his team, they made a discovery.
"The types of molecules we started studying turn out that they're related to forest fires so it's been pretty timely in the sense we've seen a really huge surge in forest fires over the last couple of years," said Drozd.
When a fire occurs, chemical reactions form because of molecules in the air that are absorbing sunlight, resulting in unique chemistry changes.
Yet brown carbon is different. Its unique chemistry change happens over time in a process known as "photobleaching," something Drozd compares to leaving something outside and seeing it changes color over time.
This slow process causes new types of brown carbon to form, absorbing more sunlight and becoming hotter.
"What we're interested in is what types of molecules are absorbing light in the atmosphere as a result of being admitted from a forest fire and then what happens to those molecules after they are absorbed to light," said Drozd.
The group is following the same formula in causing this reaction, using vanillin, a component of brown carbon that is released during wildfires, and ultraviolet lights.
And the results are not what you'd expect.
"What we found is that it does look like some of the products are more absorbing than we thought and that those might decrease the rate of photobleaching," said Drozd.
While further testing awaits the group, member Sam Skiffington says he remains hopeful with the impact this reach will bring.
"Hopefully this will help us be able to map and predict the health outcomes from wildfires in the future and hopefully try to protect more people," said Skiffington.