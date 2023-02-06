BANGOR -- After seven years of business a local coffee shop is going to go through a change of ownership.
The owner of West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse Cheryl Michaud has been serving downtown Bangor what she calls a unique coffee experience for just under a decade.
Michaud has recently decided that she will be retiring from the coffee house later this month.
The coffeehouse will be turned over to two of her employees wayne johnson and aaron parker.
"I think I just want to take a little time. We moved down onto the coast and I just want to take some time and figure out what I want to do next. I won't be sitting around," says Michaud.
Johnson and Parker say that the coffee house will go through some re-branding but they will offer the same high-quality experience that coffee patrons have come to expect.
Parker says customers can expect some aesthetic changes.
Moving forward the coffee house will be known as Chimera Coffee.