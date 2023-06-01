BUCKSPORT -- A day camp in the Bucksport area is offering an empowering experience that will also have its fair amount of horsing around.
Coastal Dreams Rescue and Sanctuary will be hosting its first-day camp from June 19th through the 23rd.
The founder and director of the farm, Elisha Krutuleski says kids ranging from 5 to 13 are invited to come and try their hand at farm life.
Camp activities range road from in-hand and showmanship work with horses and ponies to collecting eggs from the chicken coop.
"At camp, we have a flock of birds, we have two goats, we have two mini pigs and then we have a herd of 9 rescue horses... Two being our ponies who are kind of the feature", says Krutuleski.
Krutileski says the camp is about more than just a day out at the farm... It's about empowering these kids"
She says, "Y'know, the way that the world can be sometimes, it's huge for kids to have that sense of empowerment".
Krutuleski's background is in social work so she says her biggest goal is to have all of her campers leave feeling more confident in themselves while also learning a thing or two about farm animals in the process.
If you're interested, it's better to reach out sooner rather than later.
The camp's first run will be limited to a total of only 10 campers.
Krutulesk says, "We also keep our camp smaller so that they get the one on one experience and they have a chance to really get the maximum exposure to all the animals here".
To learn more, reach out to the coastal dreams team on Facebook.
