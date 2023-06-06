BUCKSPORT -- A sanctuary in Bucksport Maine is helping a herd of farm animals live out the rest of their lives in comfort but they need a little more help.
Coastal Dreams Farm and Sanctuary has rescued, seven horses, three dogs, two mini pigs, two goats, and a flock of birds.
Now they're looking for some volunteers to come to the rescue.
Currently, the staff on the farm only consists of its founder and director, Ellisha Krutuleski and 3 volunteers but more are needed to make sure all of the animals get the care they deserve.
Along with farm volunteers, Krutuleski is looking for foster homes for many of the dogs at the sanctuary so she can make room and save more pups from kill shelters in Florida.
Krutuleski says, "There is an opportunity for anybody and everybody. We can find a spot for you here and we would love for you to join our team".
If you don't have the time to volunteer but still want to help, coastal dreams is also looking for donations of all kinds.
For more information about volunteering or donating, message Krutuleski through the Coastal Dreams Farm and Sanctuary Facebook page.