BANGOR -- Although some Mainers are excited about the ice that was brought by last weeks cold snap there are a few
On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast guard used three 60-foot tug boats and the 140-foot thunder bay to break up ice along the Penobscot river.
Every year during the winter months the coast guard sends ships from Bucksport to Bangor and back to break up ice to make way for commerce on the river and to avoid flooding.
The warmer weather this season has kept the ice and ships at bay, but the most recent cold snap quickly changed that.
"For ice thickness today we're looking at about 8 to 12 inches of ice.' a few places were jamming up and we were seeing a over a foot of ice which is pretty significant for how quickly that ice formed," says Jones, "We were ice-free last week and seeing 8 inches form in a single weekend is pretty crazy".
Jones insists although ice-breaking looks like hard work it's more enjoyable than it seems.
"Oh, it's super fun. We live for this. This is our super bowl. Everyone will be watching it. We'll be doing it here," says Jones.
To keep things interesting on the trip, all of the boats have a friendly competition to cut the most ice but according to Jones, it's all a little one-sided.
"They try their best but they've only got about 400 horsepower and under 100 tons," says Jones, "So they can do what they want to do but 660 tons and 2500 horsepower, it's a bit of a one-pony show".
Jones says, despite the warmer temperatures that are expected, the Coast Guard will make the same trip every other week until the end of winter.