SOUTHWEST HARBOR -The U.S. Coast Guard Northern New England Sector hosted it's annual spring search and rescue and recreational boating safety conference.
The U.S. Coast Guard Northern New England Sector's Recreational Boating Safety Coordinator Ryan Koroknay says, "Partnerships and teamwork are critical to really all of our missions. Today was just about ensuring that that teamwork that coordination that unity of effort amongst our partners and just letting everybody know, you know, we've got each other's back".
Koroknay says the meeting is the perfect opportunity for local and state agencies, harbor masters and maritime partners to compare notes from last year's season and prepare for the one ahead.
"Y'know, everybody is on the same sheet of music and understanding of what needs to happen to either, a, rescue somebody that's, y'know, having a really bad day out there in a stress situation, " says Koroknay, "or just trying to keep people safe and enjoying our wonderful waters here in Maine".
According to Koroknay, many of the accidents and situations handled by the coast guard could easily be avoided if boaters took proper precautions and educated themselves.
Koroknay says, "There are many different types of boating education courses out there that you could take advantage of. If nothing else, just understanding basic, you know, rules of the road and understanding that there are rules out on the water."
Koroknay states some of the key safety measures boaters should follow on the water include never operating a boat under the influence, being aware of the weather, creating a float plan and having at least one life jacket per person on board.
"We've got some of the best recreational boating waters in the country here in Maine. We're very fortunate. We want people to get out there and enjoy it but we want them to do so safely," says Koroknay.
Educational materials and resources can be found here.