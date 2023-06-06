HALLOWELL -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved a settlement in Central Maine Power Company's Distribution rate case today.
Under the settlement, the new rates will be implemented in four phases over a two- year period to help mitigate the impact on customers.
Customers will see a bill increase of about one percent or approximately $1.25 a month.
The first increase will happen on July first.
Other increases will take effect on January 1, 2024, July 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025.
The total increase will total about $5.00 a month over a two year period for an average residential customer.