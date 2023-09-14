CMP

STATEWIDE -- Central Maine Power is preparing for the possibility of widespread outages due to the conditions Hurricane Lee could bring to Maine.

According to CMP, the extremely wet summer we've had this year paired with the high winds and heavy rain expected with Lee could lead to some trees being uprooted and falling on power lines, causing outages. 

CMP is also concerned the heavy rain will lead to coastal flooding which could also cause outages. 

"Big issue now is understanding the track. We currently have about 50 crews that are in Maine to assist," says CMP spokesperson, Jon Breed, "We're going to be pre-staging those tomorrow in order to respond to any power outages that could occur." 

CMP reminds its customers to stay as far away from downed lines as possible and if you see any, you should report them to your electric provider.

