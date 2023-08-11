Civil War Memorial finds its new home

MILO -- After many years, the Civil War Memorial in Evergreen Cemetery has finally found it's permanent home.
In its honor, the town will celebrate with a rededication ceremony, part of the town's year long bicenntennial celebration.
Town residents say history is an important piece of what makes up Milo today.
They say it's only fitting a memorial that honors the ones who served our country is a prominent fixture.
The Civil War Memorial, and the entire Veterans Memorial is the creation of Milo resident Ron Knowles.
"I often times wonder, had the Civil War gone the other way how things would've been different," said the Civil War Memorial Owner Ron Knowles. "Nonetheless, it was the Civil War that determined where we would be today."
Knowles contribution to the memorial is nothing less than extraordinary. From mowing the grass, to putting in the granite pavers by hand. The memorial looks how it does, thanks to Ron Knowles.
Throughout the year, Milo has recognized and celebrated many different parts of the town.
This month is devoted to the rededication of the memorial.
A ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 12th, at 2 pm, at Evergreen Cemetery on Park Street.
A Civil War encampment by the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry Company reenactment group will be set all weekend.