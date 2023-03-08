WATERVILLE -- A local city is exploring how it can save those precious minutes and ultimately lives.
Since 2008 Somerset county's 911 dispatch has been the public service answering point or PSAP for both Somerset and Kennebec county.
Due to staffing shortages and an uptick in caller frequency the dispatch recently announced that they will no longer service Kennebec county after June of this year.
Waterville officials say they see the announcement as a blessing in disguise because the city is now planning on restoring its call center to its former size to become its own PSAP.
Waterville's acting city manager Bill Post says, "Waterville was a PSAP back in the early 2000s, it was changed by state law so we've been in communication with the state and all of our other communities in the area that are also losing services to determine if there is support for us to look at this option and there is both at the state level and the local level".
According to Waterville's mayor Jay Coelho, having Waterville dispatch in charge of emergency calls will improve response time for two reasons.
Waterville dispatchers will know the area better than those who operate in a different county and by cutting Somerset out of the equation, there will be one less step in notifying emergency services which can shave minutes off of response times.
"A couple minutes for us is significant. Every sixty seconds a fire can potentially double in size so those couple minutes equal life-saving time that we can never get back", says Waterville fire chief Shawn Esler.
Although the process of getting Waterville to become a PSAP is still early on in development Coelho says he is almost certain that it will come to fruition, without any cost to Waterville residents.
"Hopefully it goes to the state. So once we and once the state of legislatures allows us to be a PSAP, a lot of that and the things that we currently pay for at dispatch, we're not going to have to pay for," says Coelho.
According to Coelho, a final decision will be announced by the end of July.