BREWER -- The city of Brewer approved its new municipal budget on Tuesday, which included a decrease in property taxes.
The property tax rate is set to decrease by 4.7% or $1 following the city's approval of a 16.7 million dollar budget. The current rate is $21.90 per one thousand of assess valuation.
The decrease in tax rates is possible after the town city received additional school funding from the state and additional municipal revenue sharing funds.
"Property values have been growing at a very rapid pace and brewer has been trying to keep up with that because we are a 100% full value community so we try to keep assessed valuations current with market values," said Finance Director for Brewer Karen Fussell.
Fussell says that they haven't seen a decrease in the tax rates this large since around 2005. However, she says the overall tax base is increasing about 6% due to valuation growth on sales, so some may be actually seeing increases on their tax bills depending on the location or condition of the home.
The city's goal was to decrease the mill rate as much as they could to offset increases in the tax base.
If people don't think their property value matches the market value they are encouraged to talk with the city assessor.
Fussell says they hope to use their additional budget funds towards improvements to the brewer River Walk and other developmental work to increase the recreational value of the city.