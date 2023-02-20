WATERVILLE -- A local city is looking to breathe new life into its historic downtown and main street.
The city of Waterville has been steadily making updates to its downtown and main street but Waterville's mayor jay Coelho says there are still a lot of vacancies that he would like to see filled by new business.
"Really, it's about finding the right fit. It's not always about renting to any tenant that wants a space, you need a mix," says Coelho," you can't have five thousand restaurants downtown, but you can have a mix of retail, some clothing shops, some gift shops".
According to Coelho, the vacancies along main street can be attributed to two main factors.
The first, like many things these days, is Covid.
Coelho says there just weren't a lot of businesses opening during the pandemic which stunted the city's growth.
The second factor is the recent construction that took place on the street which converted it from one-way traffic to two-way.
Coelho says there are a few prospective businesses that could be filling up the main street vacancies but nothing has been confirmed yet.
"People will hear about it soon. More jobs coming to Waterville. We're hoping to get more manufacturing jobs in Waterville not just retail and restaurant jobs. There's a lot of opportunity here," says Coelho.
Although the recent updates are considered by many to be improvements in the city, they are not without their critics.
According to Coelho, residents have voiced issues with the changing city and what they see as overstepping from Colby College, but he says the changes were needed to keep the city alive.
Coelho sates, "I think people have disinformation and they're worried about change. But I think that having a college that is invested in the town that its in is good for the town. Does it accelerate change? It does. But I would rather see accelerated change than dilapidated buildings".