STATEWIDE -- Lawmakers recently introduced a series of bills in an effort to expand accessible transportation to smaller cities in Maine.
Senator Joe Baldacci and Senator Ben Chipman are working with cities like Lewiston, Waterville and Augusta to expand Maine's passenger railway service.
Baldacci said that leaders in those cities and in Bangor have created a coalition to push for railway services to be built using federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law previously passed by congress.
The once in a generation Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests in public transportation, rebuilding roads and passenger rail service as well as other building projects.
Baldacci said the railway system would help those traveling to receive healthcare treatments, schools, sporting events and more.
"The passenger train issue is very popular for people north of Portland and it's popular regardless of party. It's really something that people will understand will be an economic development plus,” according to Baldacci. “The rest of the state deserves to have access to passenger rail. Not just the part of the state that goes from Portland to Boston."
The Bangor legislator said the proposal to the Transportation Committee includes a provision that the last stop on a railway service would be located at the University of Maine in Orono to assist those traveling to the university.
The proposed bills are awaiting further action in committee.