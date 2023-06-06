ELLSWORTH -- The City of Ellsworth has partnered with Frenchman Bay Conservancy to expand an area of protected land.

Governor Mills recently announced recipients of the "New Land for Maine's Future" conservation projects.

Among the nine accepted projects is the branch lake expansion in Ellsworth, which will boost the existing protected land by an additional 300 acres.

Aaron Dority, executive director of Frenchman Bay Conservancy explains why protecting the land along the southern border of branch lake is so important.

"The more that we can protect land and prevent nutrient runoff into the water. The more that we can protect the water supply and ensure a healthy water supply for the city,” said Dority. 

Aside from protecting the city's drinking water, community leaders say the preservation project will also design trail expansions and connections.

"Lake forest here in Ellsworth is an amazing spot and a really popular hiking destination.. If you walk down the road here you can walk right into a beautiful old hemlock forest. Right on the shores of branch lake,” said Dority.

Ellsworth city planner, Matthew Williams notes that the city welcomes millions of visitors each year and extending the existing trails could draw more people to the area.

"They either stay here and visit Acadia or move through to the island to visit. All those people use services and businesses in Ellsworth that rely on that drinking water supply, so it's a huge impact,” said Williams. 

Williams said that there is more work to be done as the city is in the process of applying for federal funding through the land and water conservation fund to secure the parcel of land.

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you