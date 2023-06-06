ELLSWORTH -- The City of Ellsworth has partnered with Frenchman Bay Conservancy to expand an area of protected land.
Governor Mills recently announced recipients of the "New Land for Maine's Future" conservation projects.
Among the nine accepted projects is the branch lake expansion in Ellsworth, which will boost the existing protected land by an additional 300 acres.
Aaron Dority, executive director of Frenchman Bay Conservancy explains why protecting the land along the southern border of branch lake is so important.
"The more that we can protect land and prevent nutrient runoff into the water. The more that we can protect the water supply and ensure a healthy water supply for the city,” said Dority.
Aside from protecting the city's drinking water, community leaders say the preservation project will also design trail expansions and connections.
"Lake forest here in Ellsworth is an amazing spot and a really popular hiking destination.. If you walk down the road here you can walk right into a beautiful old hemlock forest. Right on the shores of branch lake,” said Dority.
Ellsworth city planner, Matthew Williams notes that the city welcomes millions of visitors each year and extending the existing trails could draw more people to the area.
"They either stay here and visit Acadia or move through to the island to visit. All those people use services and businesses in Ellsworth that rely on that drinking water supply, so it's a huge impact,” said Williams.
Williams said that there is more work to be done as the city is in the process of applying for federal funding through the land and water conservation fund to secure the parcel of land.