BANGOR -- The Bangor Public Library is celebrating its 140th birthday this Saturday.
For 14 decades the Bangor Public Library has been an area landmark and has provided generations of knowledge and community services since its construction in 1883.
To commemorate the historic birthday, the library will display a number of exhibits showcasing its rich history
"We're so happy to be doing events to help people remember where the library has been but also talk about where the library is going to be tomorrow. We have a board where people can share memories they've had of the library,” said Ben Treat, director of the Bangor Public Library. “We have seeds in our seed library that's going to be reopening so that people can plant dreams for tomorrow. There's all kinds of great things happening in the library this weekend."
The new seeds will be planted in the morning with a special guest master gardener from the University of Maine Orono.
Guests are also invited to take part in arts and crafts, a lecture on 20th century historic women's groups, and more.
The festivities are being provided in part by Friends of the Bangor Public Library.
Guests are encouraged to visit the library between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of a historic Bangor landmark.