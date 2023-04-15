BELFAST -- Although there was no horse-drawn carriage, a part of Belfast was like something out of a fairy tale on Saturday.
With the arrival of prom season, the Cinderella Project returned to Belfast to make dreams come true once again.
High school students from across the state lined up at the Wentworth Event Center in search of the perfect dress.
Thanks to the project, students can take home the dress of their choice -- completely free of charge.
"Have you seen the price of prom dresses lately. I mean, sometimes it's just beyond those people to be able to purchase those dresses," said Marina Kinney, development director for Waldo Community Action Partners. "Part of the goal of this project is also to promote positive body image and self-esteem for young adults."
Once upon a time, the project was organized by a group of parents. Since then, the event has grown in popularity and is now run by Waldo Community Action Partners and volunteer "fairy godmothers."
Partnerships with local businesses and community donations helped the program offer more than 100 dresses Saturday.
Some of the participants said the day brought back fond memories.
"It makes me feel excited that there's this opportunity for us, and that there's this community that cares about people," said Rosie Brimley, high school student. "Whenever we would go to Reny's I would stand outside the windows while my parents were in Reny's and just gaze at the dresses. So, it means a lot that I can be here when I'm older and they're still around. Yeah, it means a lot."