BANGOR -- A local church group has began a grass roots initiative to inform voters about a 2023 ballot decision.
The Maine Unitarian Universalist Advocacy Network began a campaign Sunday morning to educate the general public about the ballot initiative concerning pine tree power.
"This is about the citizens of Maine voting to replace CMP, Central Maine Power, and Versant, which are both investor owned utilities with a consumer owned utility for Maine." says the chair of the climate action issue group for M.U.U.S.A.N. Jill Linzee.
Linzee states, last year alone central Maine power reported nearly 200 million dollars of profit and she thinks those profits could be put to better use in a consumer owned utility like pine tree power.
"If we had a non-profit consumer owned utility, that money could go to lower peoples' rates, their electricity rates, and to better support our electricity grid" says Linzee.
In the past, groups like Maine affordable energy coalition have voiced strong opposition to the idea of a consumer owned utility stating the change will come at the cost of tax payers and effectively worsen the existing power system here in the state.
Linzee believes otherwise, she says, "It will lower people's electricity rates, it will make your power more reliable, you'll have more local control over that power. Its a win win situation for everybody".
