BANGOR -- In the latest wave of retail bankruptcies, Christmas Tree Shops are closing across the country as the company filed for bankruptcy this past May.
According to an announcement on Friday from Hilco Merchant Resources, the company handling the liquidation, Maine's Scarborough, Augusta and Bangor locations are among the many scheduled to close.
The Bangor location has already begun its closing sale and is now among the growing list of retail stores that are struggling to maintain themselves in the Bangor area.
Once the doors close all that will remain in the complex will be Harbor Freight Tools and Katahdin Trust Bank.
It is unclear when the location will be closing for good.