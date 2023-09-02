BANGOR -- Many living in downtown Bangor may be familiar with the sounds of live music echoing throughout the city, but it's not often that those sounds come from a correctional facility.
Inmates and staff at the Penobscot County Jail came together in harmony Saturday to listen to the Christian rock group "Notbyworks" share their songs of faith.
The band has been performing at jails and prisons across Maine and beyond for more than 20 years.
"I started a long time ago when I was in my 30s," said "Notbyworks" frontman Bob Seccareccia. "We've been going to almost every prison and jail in Maine and some out-of-state to show the inmates that there's hope."
Representatives of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office say the concert is one way to bring faith-based opportunities to the inmates -- in addition to their regular religious programs.
"Inmates in our custody still have faith, they're individuals just like you and me. They still worship, and this is a good chance for them to hear some music. Music is a healer, and members from that church come in for bible study and church services," said Jason Raymond, assistant jail administrator for the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
One band member says he enjoys volunteering his time because of his personal connection to the band's music.
"I had a brother that died of a cocaine/heroin overdose a long time ago, and that motivated me to do this kind of ministry. I see some of these people as my brothers sitting in their chairs," said Seccareccia.
Some say they feel that both music and faith can help people to change.
"I think it's important to share the message of hope, the message of good news, the gospel to these men and women. I've seen many over the years be transformed. I knew one gentleman here a few years ago -- now he's a pastor of a church," said Terry Dinkins, Chaplain at the Penobscot County Jail.