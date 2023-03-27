AUGUSTA -- Former blacklisted Chipotle Mexican Grill workers will receive back pay wages in a recent $240,000 settlement.
On July 19 2022 Chipotle employees were laid off following the certification of Chipotle United, a worker's union formed by Augusta-branch employees.
They formed the union over what they call unsafe work conditions and demanding expectations from the restaurant's corporate branch.
"We weren't getting trained. We weren't getting any new employees. People were getting injured,” said Arrow Smith, a Chipotle United member.
Union members have announced that after seven months of negotiations, a settlement has been approved which includes back pay for all 24 employees dating back to July 19.
Employees will receive between $5,800 to $21,000 depending on their previous salary.
"It wasn't necessarily about the money to begin with, We really wanted to send the message that corporations are feeling that they have too much money to follow the laws. Don’t.” according to Chipotle Co-Founder Brandi Mcnease.
Some former employees say they plan to re-apply to work at different Chipotle locations.
Another stipulation of the settlement included signage in about 40 stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts stating a store can not close or discriminate on the basis of union establishment.
"You see notices at every store you work at that people probably don't read. But I hope at least a few people read it. A few people hear our story and it at least inspires one or two people,” said Smith.
Union members have not announced when back pay will be released but say they are excited about the overall outcome.