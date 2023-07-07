BANGOR -- If Fourth of July celebrations have turned your recycling bin into a black hole of cans and bottles, there's one way you can make some extra space.
The Challenger Learning Center of Maine is collecting returnables to fulfill its mission of inspiring students in STEM learning.
Funds from the drive will go towards children's space programs at the center -- teaching kids about rockets, wind turbines, engineering, and more.
This year, bottles are being collected at the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor, and organizers ask that you leave closed bags in the blue trailer in their parking lot.
You can stop by the center to drop off your bottle and can donations anytime through August 31.